(WTAJ) — Nearly $8 million is being dispersed across the state to benefit the Keystone Communities Program, with just under $600,000 coming to the Central Pennsylvania area.

Governor Wolf’s administration has been running the Keystone Communities Program since 2015 and has helped fund 247 programs across the Commonwealth. To close out 2022, they approved $7,871,430 million for 51 different projects across 30 counties.

In the past, they’ve approved approximately $38 million in funding to support projects including facade grants to businesses, accessible housing projects, infrastructure improvements and more.

Below is a list of approved projects receiving funding in our area:

Bedford County

Downtown Bedford, Inc.: $96,000 for a grant-to-loan to Starved Rock, LLC to acquire a vacant anchor building

Centre County

Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation: $10,352 for the development of a comprehensive strategic plan

Jefferson County

Punxsutawney Borough: $486,172 for road reconstruction and sewer improvement projects

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” Gov. Wolf said. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”

A completed list of all 51 approved projects can be found here.