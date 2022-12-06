HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced millions worth of funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing.

“Pennsylvanians deserve safe, up-to-code, and accessible spaces to call home,” Wolf said. “The HOME funding approved today will help provide access to these spaces to individuals across the Commonwealth while also revitalizing communities through renter and new homeowner opportunities.”

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Wolf secured $375 million for safe and affordable housing in his final budget, according to his administration. The funding will work to create new units, repair existing units and fund home repairs.

The following counties in WTAJ’s viewing area have received HOME funding awards:

Blair County – $315,000

Funding will go to the Blair County Commissioners for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with the Blair County Housing and Redevelopment Authority

Elk County – $275,000 and $1.1 million

The $275,000 in funding will go to the City of St. Marys for rental rehabilitation in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC

The $1.1 million in funding will go to the City of St. Marys for rental unit construction in partnership with Whitetail Real Estate Development, LLC

Other counties receiving funding include Butler, Columbia, Cumberland. Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Lebanon, Luzerne, Mercer, Mifflin, Northumberland, Susquehanna, Union and Venango counties.

The Wolf Administration said HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.

The DCED receives HOME program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through an annual entitlement appropriation process.

For more information on HOME, visit the DCED’s website.