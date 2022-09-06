PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation.

The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in central Pennsylvania. Projects include both creating new infrastructure and renovating existing parks, trails and more.

“This is an example of pain-staking excellence,” DCNR Recreation Conservation Manager Lori Yike said, “where we all work together, to preserve a special place, to create a special place, for everyone to enjoy.”

Funding includes the development of an action sports park in State College for skateboards and BMX bikes and improvements to the Frankstown Township Memorial Park in Blair County for a new walkway, lighting and fencing and pickleball courts.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said the department’s goal is for every Pennsylvania resident to have easy access to public walkways.

“82% of Pennsylvanians are within a 10-minute drive or walk of a trail,” Dunn said. “Getting the rest of the Commonwealth there is something we’d like to focus on.”

Here’s some projects being covered by the investment for WTAJ’s counties:

Blair:

$240,000 – Rehabilitation of Frankstown Township Memorial Park in Hollidaysburg. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkway, pickleball courts, parking area and stormwater management measures; installation of lighting and fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements

$30,200 – Prepare a Master Site Development Plan for the 51-acre Williamsburg Borough Park

Cambria:

$115,000 – Development of Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Community Park in Johnstown. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and pavilion; installation of utilities and lighting; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements

$1,000,000 – Development of the Ghost Town Trail in Blacklick Township and Nanty Glo Borough. Work to include construction of approximately 1.5 miles of trail from Church Street in Blacklick Township to Springfield Road in Nanty Glo Borough, 2 bridges and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements

Centre:

$250,000 – Development of an Action Sports Park in State College. Work to include construction of a pedestrian walkway, skatepark and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements

$75,000 – Further development of Whitehall Road Regional Park in Ferguson Township. Work to include construction of pavilion; installation of utilities; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements

You can view the full list of projects here.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Dunn said the $90 million statewide investment is the state’s largest conservation fund in the past 15 years.