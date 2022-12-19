CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ) — Grampian celebrated their third annual Christmas Horse Parade Sunday with free goodies and activities donated by area businesses.

“We were honestly hoping for some snow today,” says parade organizer and owner of Black Diamond Ranch Tammy Friederich. “We thought everyone would be so pretty. Those big Belgian horses with the snow falling around us, but what we didn’t anticipate was the ice, so that was the not so fun part.”

Tammy says that the parade started as just a fun way for her and her friends and family to ride horses through town.

“I think it was Christmas Eve, we decorated our horses and went out on Christmas Eve and road through the town and people kept coming out, waving and taking pictures,” says Friederich. “So they seemed to like it so much we just decided to make it grow and we started inviting people.”

Parade watchers could enjoy free hot chocolate from Papa T’s Pizza and were welcomed to the Mint Condition Sports Medicine and Chiropractic building following the parade to see Santa, and make holiday ornaments.

“The community support is amazing,” says Friederich. “They keep saying we love to see the horses we like all the pretty horses. And the fire company has offered to lead us down through town and like that’s been great.”

Tammy says that they are always looking for more ways to grow and include more of the community in the parade for next year.