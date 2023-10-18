JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Calling all classic movie lovers: Charlie Chaplin is coming to Johnstown.

The Grand Halle will kick off its 2023-2024 concert season with the showing of three classic silent films featuring the legendary Charlie Chaplin.

The Charlie Chaplin Silent Picture Show will consist of 1916 Chaplin films The Rink, The Pawnshop and 1 A.M. and will take place Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Halle on Broad Street.

The showings will be accompanied with live music from pianist Tom Roberts.

Tickets include viewing of all three films, as well as popcorn and beverages. They can be purchased online or by calling 814-254-4033.

Grand Halle will host a variety of events ranging from concerts, the spring tea and their annual Service of Lessons and Carols this upcoming season.

The Annual Service of Lessons and Carols will take place Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. and will feature the Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, The Glory Ringers and traditional scripture readers from the community. Emily Roy will accompany the singing of carols from the historic Adam Stein pipe organ. The service is taken from the famous Service of Lessons and Carols from King’s College, Cambridge, England and will be set against the backdrop of the Grand Halle adorned for the holidays.

The Spring Tea is an annual event at Grand Halle, and this years event will take on an Italian flair with the theme of “That’s amore”. Those in attendance will be treated to Neapolitan baked goods, traditional and flavored teas and themed music. This event will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 4 p.m., just in time for Mother’s Day.

Upcoming concerts include:

Echoes of Brass by The Altoona Brass Collective on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

A Spiritual Journey by Dr. Henry Davis on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

Right at Home by Shawn Roth on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

All tickets will be available through the box office as they become available, as well as more information about upcoming events.