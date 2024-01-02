CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The “Best Days of Summer” are scheduled as the Grange Fair is set to return in 2024 and 2025.

Officials with the fair announced that the 2024 dates are Aug. 16 – Aug. 24.

The 2025 Grange Fair is slated for Aug. 15 – Aug. 23.

While more details are limited, the Centre County Grange Fair boasts food, music and entertainment on the park grounds throughout the event.

In 2023, there were featured music acts daily along with craft and food vendors and entertainment such as tractor pulls and other Pa. agricultural events.

As a bonus, the Grange Park will be opened up for the Luke Combs concert at Beaver Stadium in April to camp out for the night, or multiple nights.