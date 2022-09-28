CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Poor broadband has plagued portions of Centre County, primarily East Centre County, according to speed studies. Commissioners are continuing to push for stronger service.

“The Centre County Commissioners are some of the most active in the state with rural broadband initiatives,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “We will continue to support rural broadband deployments.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the commissioners signed a letter of support for the company FirstLight as they apply for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Middle Mile Grant for a fiber build proposal.

“This is significant to Centre County because this is going to open the opportunities to other companies to come in and make these interconnections,” Elizabeth Lose, assistant director of the Centre County Office of Planning said.

This network would be the hub for other branches.

“As we deploy different technologies, we could potentially use their system as the basis of that expansion out into the underserved areas of our communities,” Commissioner Steven Dershem said.

The deadline for First Light to apply for the grant is this Friday, September 30.