SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Windber Fire Department kicked off the new year by receiving new equipment designed to help reduce the increased risk of cancer firefighters face.

The new set of bunker gear comes from a $24,925 grant that Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation gave to the Somerset County fire department.

A reveal from Windber fire was held in partnership with the Johnstown Firehouse Subs location at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The new equipment helps with the firefighters’ mobility and comfort. It will help keep them protected from the heat, hazards, and also carcinogens known to increase firefighters` overall risk of cancer.

Center of Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH) says that there is almost a 10 percent increase of firefighters being diagnosed with cancer, and also a higher chance to die from it when compared to the general American population.

Firehouse Subs has given over $80,000 to first responder organizations in the Johnstown-Altoona area.