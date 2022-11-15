(WTAJ)– November is known as National Veterans & Military Families Month and a veteran’s assistance program that helps those in Pennsylvania was awarded thousands in funding by Comcast.

The Veterans Leadership Program (VLP) helps veterans with housing, career development, wellness and supportive services. They were given $75,000 in grants and 100 laptops that will be used to create computer banks that will help service coordinators connect with veterans that are in need of assistance.

According to a press release, the computers will create two types of banks, a mobile computer bank, and a rural computer bank. The two will help connect more veterans in Allegheny, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Elk, Fulton, Huntingdon, Jefferson, and Somerset Counties to service coordinators.

The computer banks will make it easier to complete intakes, provide referrals, help with housing searches, work together to complete job applications and other emergency assistance needs.

“We’re proud to partner with military community-serving organizations that are meeting the needs of veterans, servicemembers and military families,” Comcast’s Senior Vice President of Military and Veterans’ Affairs Carol Eggert said. “Veterans Leadership Program is an important partner working to close the digital divide for western Pennsylvania veterans and their families.”

Veterans that are served by the VLP are eligible to get Comcast’s Internet Essential’s plan, and they also may be eligible for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

The VLP began in 1982 and for the past decades, it has been helping and giving assistance to veterans. In 2021, the program helped over 7,000 individuals in more than 30 different counties in Pennsylvania.