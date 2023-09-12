CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Downtown DuBois Grapes & Hops Tour is returning this weekend with lots of wines, beers and distilled spirits to sample.

The annual event which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. is expected to attract hundreds of attendees and over a dozen vendors from across the region. The format for this year’s tour remains the same with vendors paired with a host business at their location.

Along with sampling, there will be music, food, a shuttle bus and products available to buy. New in 2023 is a VIP option that allows guests to enjoy a streamlined early registration, special food, drink and atmosphere an hour prior to the start of the main event at 5 p.m.

Attendees can start at any of the fifteen business stops once they have registered. All ticket holders must register at the Event Center at 2 East Long Avenue to get a wristband.

Tickets can be purchased online here.