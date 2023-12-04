ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center (GACTC) announced Monday they are adding a dental assistant program for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The new program is the latest of their adult education programming and is designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary for dental assistant jobs.

In the program, students will be trained to perform a variety of dental assisting, radiological infection control procedures and more. The 725-hour diploma program will also offer hands-on technical laboratory sessions along with 345 hours in the dental office for students to develop their skills.

Graduates of the dental assistant diploma program may also continue to study in the Expanded Function Dental Assistant (EFDA) Certificate program, which builds on the role of the dental assistant.

Financial aid is available to students who qualify. For more information about this new program, please contact the GACTC at 814-941-TECH or visit their website.