CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church is celebrating this week.

On Saturday, April 15th the group broke ground for their church. Despite the rain, the spirits weren’t dampened. Community members, congregation members, former pastors, friends, neighbors and more all came out to celebrate the new building.

The current church is made up of three small churches that reunited many years ago. During the ceremony, a representative from each of the churches placed a shovel of dirt onto a pile to represent the new beginning.

A cross with the name of the new church was unveiled with special rocks at its base representing each of the communities and neighborhoods in the valley along with people from the congregation and the community.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The current church is located at 1667 Buffalo Run Road.