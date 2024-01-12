CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown School District (GJSD) has been ranked the second-highest in childhood poverty in Pennsylvania, which is causing State Representative Frank Burns concern.

The ranking comes from the 2022 Census Poverty Data by Local Educational, and noted that 40.36% of children ages 5-17 are in poverty in the GJSD.

Burns (D-Cambria) said that the poverty rating should come as no surprise, considering that the average household income of those relocating to Cambria County for public housing is $12,500. According to Burns, the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) is to blame.

“The community’s number one focus should be to stop importing poverty via the Johnstown Housing Authority,” Burns said. “Johnstown will never be able to climb out of this cycle of poverty unless HUD and the Johnstown Housing Authority stop making excuses, and seriously address the issue of people from outside the area coming to Johnstown to obtain public housing and Section 8 Program vouchers.”

Johnstown has five times as many public housing units as a comparably sized city. The JHA estimates as many as 80 families per month migrate to Johnstown for public housing, and as many as half of the units are occupied by people who came from outside Cambria County.

Recently, Johnstown allocated $6-8 million dollars to redo Central Park, which is located downtown. Burns said that the park should not be the city’s top priority when so many people are in poorer situations.

Burns is calling for the JHA and HUD to be held accountable for the nearly 1,000 families that come to Johnstown per year for affordable housing, in an area that Burns cited as putting their health at risk.