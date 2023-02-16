CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank recognized schools and community sponsors who have gone above and beyond to serve meals to kids through the Child Hunger Hero Award Program (CHH).
Among the winners is several Cambria and Somerset County schools and programs.
This year’s CHH award winners were evaluated on their involvement in programs including
school meals, summer food, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry
programs.
Many have overcome severe challenges including staff shortages, food supply issues
and the end of communal free lunches at school. This dedication to making sure kids get food is
critical to the health and wellness of our community.
Gold Winners
- Pittsburgh Public Schools: Allegheny
- Greater Johnstown School District: Cambria
- New Castle Area School District: Lawrence
- Trinity Area School District: Washington
- North Hills Cares: Allegheny
- Beaver County YMCA: Beaver
- YMCA of Indiana County: Indiana
- Lawrence County Community Action Partnership: Lawrence
- Camp Harmony: Somerset
- Strive For a Better Tomorrow: Washington
Silver Winners
- Deer Lakes School District: Allegheny
- Armstrong School District: Armstrong
- Kiski Area School District: Armstrong
- Big Beaver Falls Area School District: Beaver
- Rochester Area School District: Beaver
- Forest Hills School District: Cambria
- Carmichaels Area School District: Greene
- Penns Manor Area School District: Indiana
- United School District: Indiana
- Laurel School District: Lawrence
- United Methodist Church Union: Allegheny
- Flood City Youth Fitness Academy: Cambria
Bronze Winners
- Avonworth School District: Allegheny
- Clairton City School District: Allegheny
- Plum Borough School District: Allegheny
- Sto-Rox School District: Allegheny
- Yeshiva Schools: Allegheny
- Freeport Area School District: Armstrong
- Ambridge Area School District: Beaver
- Conemaugh Valley Area School District: Cambria
- Ferndale Area School District: Cambria
- Southmoreland School District: Fayette
- Central Greene School District: Greene
- Homer Center School District: Indiana
- Marion Center Area School District: Indiana
- Shade-Central City School District: Somerset
- Windber Area School District: Somerset
“In a year when there were regular staff shortages and food supply chain challenges, our Child
Hunger Heroes were creative, persistent and diligent. They showed up to ensure kids in our
region had enough healthy food to eat. We are so grateful for them, and we know their
investment in kids has strengthened the future of our region for years to come,” Food Bank
Director of Child Nutrition Programs, Karen Dreyer said.