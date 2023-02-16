CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank recognized schools and community sponsors who have gone above and beyond to serve meals to kids through the Child Hunger Hero Award Program (CHH).

Among the winners is several Cambria and Somerset County schools and programs.

This year’s CHH award winners were evaluated on their involvement in programs including

school meals, summer food, afterschool meals, weekend backpacks and school pantry

programs.

Many have overcome severe challenges including staff shortages, food supply issues

and the end of communal free lunches at school. This dedication to making sure kids get food is

critical to the health and wellness of our community.

Gold Winners

Pittsburgh Public Schools: Allegheny

Greater Johnstown School District: Cambria

New Castle Area School District: Lawrence

Trinity Area School District: Washington

North Hills Cares: Allegheny

Beaver County YMCA: Beaver

YMCA of Indiana County: Indiana

Lawrence County Community Action Partnership: Lawrence

Camp Harmony: Somerset

Strive For a Better Tomorrow: Washington

Silver Winners

Deer Lakes School District: Allegheny

Armstrong School District: Armstrong

Kiski Area School District: Armstrong

Big Beaver Falls Area School District: Beaver

Rochester Area School District: Beaver

Forest Hills School District: Cambria

Carmichaels Area School District: Greene

Penns Manor Area School District: Indiana

United School District: Indiana

Laurel School District: Lawrence

United Methodist Church Union: Allegheny

Flood City Youth Fitness Academy: Cambria

Bronze Winners

Avonworth School District: Allegheny

Clairton City School District: Allegheny

Plum Borough School District: Allegheny

Sto-Rox School District: Allegheny

Yeshiva Schools: Allegheny

Freeport Area School District: Armstrong

Ambridge Area School District: Beaver

Conemaugh Valley Area School District: Cambria

Ferndale Area School District: Cambria

Southmoreland School District: Fayette

Central Greene School District: Greene

Homer Center School District: Indiana

Marion Center Area School District: Indiana

Shade-Central City School District: Somerset

Windber Area School District: Somerset

“In a year when there were regular staff shortages and food supply chain challenges, our Child

Hunger Heroes were creative, persistent and diligent. They showed up to ensure kids in our

region had enough healthy food to eat. We are so grateful for them, and we know their

investment in kids has strengthened the future of our region for years to come,” Food Bank

Director of Child Nutrition Programs, Karen Dreyer said.