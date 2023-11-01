JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Water Authority (GJWA) is facing a lawsuit after a couple claims the company entered their home without permission.

According to the lawsuit filed on Oct. 30, John and Anne McGrath, the Plaintiffs, are alleging that GJWA entered their home without permission after a sewage line broke underneath their property located on Luzerne Street.

The Plaintiffs were out of town in September of 2022 when their finished basement was flooded with water containing raw sewage from a clogged swear main running under Luzerne Street, the lawsuit states. They allegedly contacted GJWA about the flooding in which the company had told them the water had “receded.”

According to the lawsuit, the Plaintiffs had learned in December of 2022 that GJWA had allegedly entered their property without permission and took photos of the sewage flood and damage.

The Plaintiffs allege that GJWA never asked for permission to enter their property. The lawsuit states the Plaintiffs do not know who entered their home, how they got in, what they did, what methods they used, if any, to get the sewage water to recede and if those methods affected the integrity of the sewage lines/pipes on the property.

According to the lawsuit, the property damage was extensive and has prevented the couple from using one-third of their home.

GJWA has been sued for claims of negligence, trespass and unlawful search and seizure. The plaintiffs are also seeking $75,000 as well as the company to pay any and all other relief to which the plaintiffs may be entitled to.

The Plaintiffs allege that GJWA had a duty of care to properly inspect, manage, maintain and remedy the sewer water lines so as to avoid injury as well as that GJWA failed to prevent water and sewage from entering the Plaintiff’s home, according to the lawsuit.

It is alleged that GJWA’s negligence caused and continues to cause the Plaintiffs to suffer serious property damage, loss or use of one-third of their home, diminished value of their home, mental anguish and out-of-pocket expenses related to the damage they sustained to their home, the lawsuit reads.

The complaint claims that GJWA did not have permission to enter their property nor did the company ever ask for permission. According to the lawsuit, a trespass is a intentional or negligent intrusion upon the property of another.

The Plaintiffs claim that GJWA unlawfully trespassed onto the property and into the home of the Plaintiffs without the consent or notice to do so.

Finally, the Plaintiffs allege that GJWA violated their Fourth Amendment Rights by unlawfully entering the property without warrant or permission. According to the lawsuit, GJWA searched and seized the Plaintiff’s property by entering and taking multiple photos inside their home without permission.

In a statement to WTAJ, William Barbin, the Solicitor for GJWA, said, “We have had this issue with the McGraths before. While I have not seen the lawsuit yet, we do believe that it is a factually untrue statement.”

The Plaintiffs are now seeking a trial by jury, $75,000 for damages, attorney’s fees and cost to be paid by GJWA and any and all other relief to which the Plaintiffs may appear to be entitled to.