PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia returned from the International Pizza Expo with a big check for their “Light Up a Child’s Life” campaign.

Punxsy Pizza and members from the Greater PA and WV Make-A-Wish chapter attended the International Pizza Expo, home of the World Pizza Champions, and were able to help raise over $50,000 for the organization, bringing back $41,124.80 for their campaign locally.

The partnership with World Pizza Champions started about 1 ½ ago with the help of Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza. Punxsy Pizza is a large supporter of the local Punxsy Make-A-Wish “Light Up a Child’s Life” campaign, held annually in December.

Anthony suggested the team potentially partner with Make-A-Wish, and last year at the International Pizza Expo, the World Pizza Champions presented a donation of $15,000 to Make-A-Wish.

“The World Pizza Champions is a non-profit group and part of our mission statement is community outreach. And they do really make a difference in a kid’s life and in a whole family’s life they give them a break from all the caregiving that needs to be done,” Anthony said.

Ahead of the expo, the goal was to raise $20,000, which was hit and then some. By the end of the week, was raised and the World Pizza Champions were able to present a donation to Make-A-Wish for over $50,000.

The Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada chapter also received $10,281.

This year, connections were made with World Pizza Championship members and their local Make-A-Wish chapters. This led to the creation of several successful relationships.

Lacey Bair, Make-A-Wish Regional Manager, had the chance to meet members at the expo and see some of these formed relationships.

“This group is made up of the most amazing, loyal, passionate, and giving businessmen and women from across the country and world,” Bair said. “It really stays here and helps these kids and we’re getting ready to celebrate our 40th anniversary and we like to say you know a child makes a wish and our donors and our volunteers make those wishes come true and these world pizza champions, they truly delivered this year,” Bair said.

Currently, Make-A-Wish Greater PA & WV is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled more than 20,500 wishes. On May 5, the chapter will celebrate its 40th anniversary. They serve all of PA, with the exception of Philadelphia, and all of West Virginia, with a local office located in Punxsutawney.

Anyone interested is encouraged to call- 814-938-8888. A volunteer info session is scheduled for April 12 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Additionally, if you know of a child who may qualify for a wish, you can call, or learn more on their website on how to refer a child visit wish.org/greaterpawv.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children aged 2½-18, living with a critical illness.