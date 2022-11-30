JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Flood City Youth Fitness Academy hosted the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the Cambria Backpack program for their pop-up farmers market.

The market took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and it works to provide students and their families with fresh fruits and vegetables.

“You know they’re receiving free meals at school and here at the after school program, but we really want this extra produce just to be able to lighten the burden for the families with their grocery bill and get some good fresh produce in the homes,” Chelsey Novak, the Child Nutrition Outreach Coordinator for the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank said.

The new initiative has helped to provide 125 students and their families with access to affordable produce. Something that they believe is badly needed in the area.

“Although we always hear that we are rural, the children that we deal with they really live in a more urban environment,” Jeffrey Wilson, the Program Manager for the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy said. “And there is not always fresh food, fresh fruits, those types of things that the children have accessibility to.”

Novak says that while providing the produce is important, education is equally as important. They’ve made weekly trips to the academy to teach proper nutrition and cooking and have even taken the students on field trips to local farms.

“Everyday on a daily basis we are probably feeding between a hundred and fifty to two hundred children, so today those are the type of numbers that we are dealing with here today,” Wilson said. “It’s a big benefit.”