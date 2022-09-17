HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The 2022 Greenwood Furnace Folk Gather kicked off Friday but there’s still tons to do throughout the rest of the weekend.

Saturday’s event started off with breakfast and multiple music events. Then after lunch, which runs from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., there are multiple classes set along with additional events. The event is taking place at the Greenwood Furnace State Park in Huntingdon. Below is a list of what’s planned for Saturday and Sunday.

Running from 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Honoring Pennsylvania Heritage Musician Saul Broudy- Jerry Zolten

Instrumental Jam – Henry Koretzky

Singing Jam – Larry Mutti

Mushroom Walk – Kelly Armor

Running from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Try an Autoharp – Larry Mutti

Couple Duos – Gene & Gayla Mills, Tim & Kim Craven

East African Gospel Singing – Kelly Armor

How to Jam – Ryan & Brennish Thomson

Contradance Band Practice – Holly Foy & Laura Alexander

Jamming with PA Heritage Musician Saul Broudy – Jerry Zolten

Running from 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Music for Non-Musicians: What’s Next? – Gayla Mills

Songwriting – Gene Mills

Multicultural Children’s Songs – Kelly Armor

Easy Irish Tunes – Brennish Thomson

Old Time Tunes – Henry Koretzky

Intro to Gypsy Jazz – Ryan Thomson

Dinner will be held from 5:15 to 6 p.m. followed by a concert at 7 by Simple Gifts & Rustical Quality String Band.

Following the concert

Contradance – Bob Nicholson, callerContradance Open Band– Holly Foy & Laura Alexander

Instrumental Jam – Ryan Thomson

Singing Jam – Larry Mutti

The day will get started on Sunday as breakfast will be held from 8-8:30 a.m.

Running from 9-10 a.m.

Try a Kalimba – Kelly Armor

Hymn Singing – Tim & Kim Craven, Mick Smyer

Rhythm & Phrasing – Richard Sleigh

Old Time Jam – Ryan & Brennish Thomson & Mike Rovine

Sightreading Practice – Laura Alexander & Larry Mutti

Running from 10:15-11:15 a.m.

Washboard Percussion – Mick Smyer & Karen Hirshon

Funny Songs – Tim & Kim Craven

Easy New England Tunes – Ryan Thomson & Mike Rovine

Playing the Blues – Richard Sleigh & Jerry Zolten

Bluegrass Jam – Gene & Gayla Mills

Running from 11:30-12:30 p.m.

Storytelling – Kelly Armor

Songs About Traveling – Jerry Zolten & Saul Broudy

Super Cool Easy Tunes – Henry Koretzky & Laura Alexander

Backing Up a Singer – Gene & Gayla Mills, Brennish Thomson

Pennsylvania Reels – Simple Gifts

Lunch will be held from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. and the last event will run from 1:15-2:15 p.m. as Henry Koretzky will run The Last Jam.

For more information about each event, visit their website.