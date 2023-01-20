HUNTINGDON, Pa (WTAJ) — The Greenwood Furnace State Park is inviting the community to dive into their Snowfest and Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday.

From 1 to 3 p.m., the Greenwood Furnace State Park will be hosting the Snowfest, which will include tons of activities for the whole family. The beach concession will be open as well as the gift shops and there will be live music.

Below is a full breakdown of scheduled events:

1:00 pm — 5-Mile Run

1:00 pm — Bonfire on Beach

2:00 pm —Smokey Bear

2:30 pm — Polar Bear Plunge

1:00 to 3:00 pm — Music by Matt Marsden & Friends

Throughout the event, attendees can also participate in multiple activities including snowshoeing, ice fishing and broomball. There will also be a winter science event, feeders and winter brds, animal furs, track and skulls and dutch oven cooking.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Winter camping is also available by reservation through the park office.