BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) has announced that he now has a new addition to his staff and that office hours will be changing.

Rick Boston will be joining his staff as a district legislative aid. In addition, Gregory’s Bellwood office will be open five days a week beginning in January to offer services to local constituents.

Gregory’s Bellwood office is located at 135 Stadium Dr., while his Hollidaysburg office can be found at 324 Allegheny St.

“Rick will be a great compliment to our team,” Gregory said. “Not only will he be another friendly and helpful face in the office, but Rick coming on board will allow both our Bellwood and Hollidaysburg district offices to be open five days a week and the volume of services and assistance we can provide to residents of the 80th legislative district to increase. I am excited for Rick to be a part of this staff.”

District legislative aids assist representatives in constituent outreach and response. They help provide a range of services to constituents such as car registration, special tags and license applications, birth certificate applications, property tax/rent rebate applications, handicap license plates and placards, fishing and hunting information, reporting issues with state roads, tax forms, and more.