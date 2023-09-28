ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) — The saying “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” couldn’t be truer for Judy Coutts.

She’s an architect, working with engineers to bring a new modular building to Altoona. A modular building is manufactured and built at another location and then transported to its destination to be assembled.

The building will occupy the now vacant lot of 511-521 Eighteenth Street in Altoona.

Coutts, working with “A Better Address LLC” wanted to renovate the property that previously occupied the lot. However, because of health and safety concerns, the building had to be torn down.

This project is more than two years in the making.

“We acquired the property in May of 2021,” Coutts said.

Mayor Matt Pacifico was also in attendance to share his excitement and thoughts about the project.

“We have a lot of homes in the city that are fallen into disrepair that we are looking to find ways that we can save those by rehabbing them,” Pacifico said.

The project is just one example of officials trying to rid the city of blight and eyesores. Just blocks away from the new project, houses sit abandoned, with some even being condemned.

But Coutts and her team have hopes that this new building will attract young professionals to the area.

“When it’s all said and done, I think we’re going to have a quality product and I think people will pay for something that’s well-designed,” Coutts added.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The estimated completion date for the project is June 2024.