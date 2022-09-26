BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Everett Community came together on Sunday during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Medal of Honor Monument which will honor two residents who gave everything for their county.

The statue will be completed in the spring and placed in front of the Masonic Temple. It will depict Medal of Honor recipients, Ellis Weicht, who served in Vietnam, and Robert Hartsock, who served in World War II. Both men gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

“It brings some of the history of the people of Everett to the younger people of this new generation who have basically no idea what has happened in the past and I think it has brought the community together,” President of the Everett Lions Club, Mark Rakoczy said. “We started out on our own but we certainly got a lot of help from individuals and businesses.”

Individuals and groups from across Bedford County have contributed to the project, helping to organize it and raise money for its construction. Rakoczy said that he hopes the statue will serve as a constant reminder to the community about those who have served or are still serving in the military.