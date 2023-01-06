PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away!

The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob.

Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are already sold out. If you need a ticket you can purchase them online at www.groundhog.org and at the Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center.

Here’s what’s going on for Groundhog Day 2023:

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Gobbler’s Knob Got Talent – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Community Center

This is an open-judged talent show, where those entering perform and two finalists will be chosen to perform at Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day morning to be voted on at the Celebration. The winner will be awarded $500. This event is free to the public, no ticket is needed. To be a talent show participant, you will find a form online to fill out and directions on where to email.

Groundhog Club Members Only Reception – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – second floor of Eagles

No ticket is needed, but you have to be a current member of The Groundhog Club

A time to interact with other “Phil Phans” from around the world that are also Members of the Groundhog Club. The Seer of Seers will make an appearance at this event for a photo opportunity. You do have to be a current member of the Groundhog Club to attend this event. To become a member of the Groundhog Club, you can sign up on the website at www.groundhog.org



Annual Groundhog Banquet. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Banquet begins at 6 p.m. – Punxsy Area High School Cafeteria

For decades the banquet has been a favorite for locals and for our Phil Phans traveling from out of town. This event features a catered dinner, guest speakers, Man and Woman of the Year announcement, a gift, and so much more. A ticket is needed for this event.

The Punxsutawney Community Foundation Dance – 8 p.m.-11 p.m. – Eagles in Punxsutawney

Don’t miss out on a fun time the night before Groundhog Day at the Punxsutawney Community Foundation, Inc. is hosting its annual dance. Tickets will be needed to enter.

Dueling Pianos. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Event runs from 9 p.m. to midnight – Second Floor of the ATA Building

Groundhog Eve is topped off with this high-energy event. This lively musical show, with interactive performances, is an event to attend. Must be 21 or older to attend. Alcoholic beverages are served at this event as well as other beverages are available. A ticket is needed for this event.



Thursday, Feb. 2

Groundhog Day Celebration

Gobbler’s Knob Grounds will open at 3 a.m.

Groundhog Day Celebration is free of charge.

Bus Pass:

Shuttles will be available starting at 3 a.m.

A Handicapped accessible Bus will be available for shuttling also from shuttle locations.

Gobbler’s Knob Handicapped Parking Pass must call 814-618-5591 to purchase.

Hogspitality Village. 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This event is sold out.



Friday, Feb. 3

The Groundhog Ball from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Punxsutawney Country Club

The traditional formal attire event, the Groundhog Ball, will feature a live band, alcoholic beverages, food, and a great opportunity to engage with the Inner Circle and out of town Phil Phans. This year’s Ball Theme is: “Winter Wonderland”. You’ll have to be 21 or older to attend and have a ticket.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Lunch with Phil at Gobbler’s Knob Visitors Center Hall – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Check out what is happening at Gobbler’s Knob and be served by the Inner Circle and Phillettes. Phil will be making an appearance to get those great photo opportunities.

A ticket is needed for admission.

Getting to Gobbler’s Knob:

There are three ways to make your trek to Gobbler’s Knob on Groundhog Day morning.

Purchase a parking pass and drive up to the grounds with your permit (SOLD OUT).

Purchase a bus pass prior to the morning of, or that morning of at the shuttle locations, and ride the shuttle to the Grounds.

Park in town and walk the approximately 2-mile trek to the Knob.





All areas in the Natural amphitheaters are standing-room only.

Souvenirs:

The Souvenir Shop will be open during the morning of the Groundhog Day Celebration



Around town:

The town of Punxsutawney is fun and festive throughout the days of Groundhog Day. You will find additional entertainment everywhere you look and turn.

“Groundhog Days in the Park” in Barclay Square and the Community Center is said to be one of the places to be when not at Gobbler’s Knob, on Feb. 1 and 2.