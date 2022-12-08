BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – With help from Groove Fitness, the Altoona High School hockey team and community members’ backpacks were packed with food and are now ready to be handed out.

The groups teamed up with the Mountain Lion BackPack Program to host a packing night on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Altoona warehouse.

“So tonight we’re here packing for elementary students that are with any Altoona area school district,” Billie Egan, The Director of the Mountain Lion BackPack Program said. “The Mountain Lion BackPack provides food for those children on the weekends when there are no other food or resources available for them.”

The backpack program ensures that 900 area kids won’t go hungry. If you’d like to help them out, check out the Mountain Lion BackPack Program website.