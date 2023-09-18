CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Grub Shack in Johnstown had their official ribbon cutting on Sept. 18, opening their doors to the downtown community.

Grub Shack, located at 145 Franklin Street, is a new local restaurant that offers a variety of pizzas, sandwiches and breakfast foods.

The County Commissioner thanked Val Lamb, the owner, for believing in the Johnstown community and for giving back to the local area.

Lamb said that cooking has always been a family affair and that both her and her brother always had dreams of running businesses. She gave a nod to her brother Chad Lamb, who owns Lambcakes bakery down the street, and noted how proud she was of him.

“As a kid this is something I’ve always enjoyed. I’m a dreamer. I’ve always wanted to have my own business and this opportunity just kind of happened,” Lamb said. “We try to keep it as homemade as possible with our food and sauces because that’s what we know. I am so happy to be in Johnstown, we believe in downtown.”

Lamb also attributed her success to her sister, Amanda Lamb, who is the operating manager of Grub Shack as well as her mother and grandmother, who taught Lamb how to cook.

Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays.