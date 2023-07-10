The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County will use the $30,000 grant to build houses using 3DCP technology.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County and X-Hab 3D were awarded a $30,000 grant from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund to go toward its 3D concrete printing project.

According to Habitat for Humanity, the grant money will be used in designing, implementing and integrating 3D concrete-printed wall components into a 1,200-square-foot single-family home in the Centre County area.

The house’s complete wall system — including a load-bearing component, insulation, conduits and exterior facade — will be constructed using 3D concrete printing technology, said the organization.

According to Habitat for Humanity, using this process to construct new houses will result in higher energy efficiency, greater storm and fire resistance and a lower total cost. The concrete printing mixtures will also result in a lower carbon footprint.

The organization said that the project aims to “show ratepayers and the community the benefits of 3D concrete printing.”

The grant comes from West Penn Power, a nonprofit that “invests in the deployment of sustainable energy technologies” in Pennsylvania, according to Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that works with local families to build houses for those in need of shelter. More information about the organization can be found on its website.