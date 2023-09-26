JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man born in Haiti was caught Friday at an airport in Johnstown with numerous fake IDs and a fraudulent green card, police report.

Richland police were called Sept. 22 to a TSA checkpoint at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport where they found 29-year-old Evens Roseme being detained after showing a passport from Haiti that expired in 2022, according to a press release.

During the screening process, Roseme was allegedly found with a fake green card along with fake IDs and equipment to make them. Richland police confiscated the cards and equipment and arrested Roseme.

It’s noted in the criminal complaint that Roseme’s current address is in New Jersey, but his place of birth is Haiti.

“This was an excellent catch on the part of our team,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Not only was this individual presenting himself as someone else, but he was also in possession of equipment that would manufacture false identification for other individuals. One of the most important security measures at an airport is confirming the identity of travelers.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Roseme was arraigned and released after posting bond of 10 percent of $1,500.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.