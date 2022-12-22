CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Schlow Centre Region Library receives portions of it’s annual funding from municipalities near State College and one is considering withdrawing their contract, which library officials said would impact funding and services for all members.

The Halfmoon Township Board of Supervisors is set to hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 26 to discuss. Where the current budget stands, the township would be paying a little over $50,000 to the library.

“I understand the importance of being able to get research materials, but I have not personally been in that library to take out a book since I was 10 years old,” Chairman David Piper said. “And it’s not that I don’t read, I have a fairly substantial personal library myself, but I’d rather just buy the book and own it.”

Officials from Schlow said residents can take advantage of the in-person and online services, as well as a site-specific book pickup locker in the township itself.

The portion of the library’s budget funded by local municipalities is determined by a year-long process with Centre Region Council of Governments.

“Based upon the usage for your community in order to do all those things that you’ve told us you’d like to see us either continue or to try new, we will go ahead and divide the library budget up to the municipalities according to that percent of usage,” Schlow Director Lisa Rives Collens said. “For Halfmoon Township is about $17 and 96 cents per capita.”

Collens said that losing the funding will cause a ripple effect across multiple counties that Schlow partners with.

“There is real usage coming from the Halfmoon Township residents and the public library is a tremendous value for the money that is put into it,” Collens said.

If the board chooses to withdraw, Piper said the money will be reallocated to other services like supporting local EMS.

“Sometimes you have to see what priorities are most important to your community,” Piper said. “I’m not saying the library’s not important, but they’ve never shoveled anybody’s snow and they haven’t saved anybody’s life that I know of. I don’t see the board not giving money to the Schlow Library. We may just not give as much.”