CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Schlow Centre Region Library in State College will be fully funded, at least through 2023.

Beyond that, things could be changing.

After a special meeting on Monday, the Halfmoon Township Supervisors voted 3-2 to begin the withdrawal process from the library program. In the current contract, the township contributes around $50,000 each year.

“Sometimes you have to see what priorities are most important to your community,” Chairman David Piper said. “I’m not saying the library’s not important, but they’ve never shoveled anybody’s snow and they haven’t saved anybody’s life that I know of.”

Speaking before the special meeting, library director Lisa Rives Collens said the payment per municipality is determined by the usage from residents. She said Halfmoon Township pays about $17.96 per capita currently.

The move will go into place on January 1, 2024. The year-long break will see discussions over the current contract through the Centre Region Council of Governments.

Within the year, the supervisors hope to receive clarification of what the funding is used for at the library.

“Through 2023 we will pay our full amount as per the contract,” Piper said. “So nothing’s really gonna happen until 2024 in the way of funding changes or any other changes.”

After discussing the current contract, Piper said the money will be reallocated to other services and roadwork in the township, but that doesn’t mean the township will cease funding to the library altogether.

“I don’t see the board not giving money to the Schlow LIbrary,” Piper said. “We may just not give as much.”