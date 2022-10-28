CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This time of year is prime time to be spooky but haunters across the country are using Halloween decorations to raise money for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

One display in Ramey, Clearfield County, features skeletons galore, four of them measuring 12 feet tall. A skeleton horse can be seen pulling a wagon hearse and an 8-foot-tall grim reaper stands ready to take your soul.

Aside from the skeletons, the display also features spiders and webbing. Some of the decorations are actually homemade.

The creator Pam Oliver said she started making things for the display in May and started putting the decorations up at the beginning of September. That’s when she came across the fundraiser on Facebook and decided to get involved.

“It’s probably one of the better fundraisers that almost every cent they use goes straight for the kids and their families. I just feel like it’s for a really good cause,” Oliver said. “It doesn’t matter how big or small you decorate but it’s a very worthwhile fundraiser.”

More than 600 people across the U.S. are taking part in the fundraiser. The goal was $100,000. However, with a few days left, they’ve surpassed that.

They now have a new goal of $150,000 and at last check, the total is $130,000. Oliver hopes to raise $500 with her display.

If you’d like to donate, anyone is invited to stop by Oliver’s display at 2473 Union Street on Sunday, Oct. 30 during trick-or-treat hours.

More information on the fundraiser can be found by visiting the Skeletons for St. Jude website.