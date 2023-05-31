CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB), along with the Centre County Board of Commissioners announced the recipients of $840,000 in Tourism Grant funding.

Seventy-two businesses, organizations and projects will receive a share of the funds, which is the largest amount of grant funding that’s been given in over 20 years. According to the release, 20% of the money comes from lodging tax revenue from local hotels.

“We’ve seen such a great resurgence I think largely because of the intentionality that has come with organizations like the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the non-profits and small business community,” Commissioner Amber Concepcion said. “And the county commissioners in making sure that we put in the time, resources that are necessary to revitalize our community.”

HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said this year’s grant program received a record 82 applications and asked for a total of more than $2.3 million in funding.

“$840,000 maybe to one single project would be an incredibly large amount of money,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said. “But when you divvy that up over the course of many organizations, it really is the lifeblood of what allows your organizations to succeed.”

This year’s grant event was held at Boal City Brewing in Boalsburg.