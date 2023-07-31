STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting this week, you can recognize your favorite hospitality industry members in Centre County.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau is opening nominations for the second annual Happy Valley Hospitality Awards on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The awards are meant to recognize excellence in the local food, beverage and lodging industries, as well as the back of house and front of house employees.

“All hospitality positions – from back-of-house support to customer-facing and supervisory roles – are valuable to ensuring that visitors and residents have positive dining, entertainment and lodging experiences,” HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith said. “The Adventure Bureau launched the hospitality awards because we want those working in the industry to know that whatever their role, they are valued and appreciated.”

This year, HVAB is adding a new award to their list.

“We’re adding the Community Favorite award and we’re gonna be soliciting votes from the community to nominate your favorite bartender or server,” Smith said. “We just felt it was really a great opportunity to expand the number of awards.”

Also on Thursday, Aug. 3, HVAB will be hosting a Hospitality Appreciation Night at the State College Spikes. More information about the Community Favorite award will be available at the game.

The nomination period will close on Sept. 29. Winners will be recognized at the HVAB’s Hospitality Awards & Celebration that is set to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at Titan Hollow in Bellefonte.