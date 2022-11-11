CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau is highlighting the Centre County service industry.

The organization announced the honorees of the inaugural Happy Valley Hospitality Awards.

“After the challenges, our hospitality businesses faced during the pandemic, and with continued labor and supply chain hurdles, we feel there is no better time than now to celebrate the dedicated, hard-working individuals driving Happy Valley hospitality,” HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith, said. “It is something we have wanted to do for quite some time, but reinforcing the value of our hospitality workers – true frontline tourism ambassadors – holds even greater meaning now.”

The program officially launched this past summer.

Five category winners were named, recognizing excellence in lodging, service, leadership and food and beverage.

“We have people who are gonna get this award tonight who symbolize hospitality,” Smith said. “They have it in their genes it’s not something that can be taught. You either have that gene and want to serve people or you don’t.”

Below are the 2022 Award Recipients: