CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County grant program focusing on bringing tourism to the area is now accepting applications.

Eligible businesses can apply now for the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau’s 2023 tourism grant program.

The annual program funds marketing, tourism development and facility improvement projects designed to generate visitation to Centre County.

Funded through a partnership with the Centre County Commissioners, HVAB officials expect $750,000 will be available for organizations in need.

“We’ve been able to award millions of dollars over the last 22 years through this program,” President and CEO Fritz Smith said. “It’s been a great partnership with the county commissioners who are all very supportive of the hospitality and the tourism industry in this county.”

Last year, more than 60 organizations received funding from the program.

“Visitation to Happy Valley continues to rebound, which means the Tourism Grant program continues to grow,” Smith said. “After some lean years, we welcome the opportunity to provide more robust funding to eligible projects. At the same time, interest in the program is keeping pace with that growth, so we anticipate an exciting, but competitive, grant program year.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This year, the grant application is due Friday, April 14. You can find more information about the application on the HVAB website.