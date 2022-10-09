STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The second annual Happy Valley Latin Festival kicked off Saturday morning in downtown State College.

The free event is meant to highlight and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring plenty of food, live music and local vendors. For several vendors this year, it was their first time taking part, like Chona Ruth.

“This is my first time in the Latin festival and that’s so exciting,” Ruth said. “It’s cool. A lot of people just come pass by and and check out what I do. And a few of them buy so that’s amazing, it’s so cool.”

The festival also had live entertainment that featured traditional music and dancing from different Latin American countries.