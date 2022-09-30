CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Happy Valley Latin Festival returns for a second year to Downtown State College.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 the event will highlight Hispanic Heritage Month. The festival will take place on the 100 block of Fraser Street and the MLK Plaza from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It will feature live music, traditional dance performances and various vendors. There will be plenty of arts, crafts, food and beverages for all.

The sentiment that the Happy Valley Latin Festival aims to convey is “Un idioma, un sentir, somos familia, al ritmo de un mismo son”, interpreted as “A language, a feeling, we are family, to the rhythm of the same beat.

Event organizer Ady Martínez highlights the importance of creating these types of events because “they allow us to preserve and promote the development and celebration of diversity. In this case, the Latin Festival works towards the understanding of all and for all in the community formed around the cultural heritage of Latin American traditions and arts.”

It’s presented by Juana’s and supported by the Downtown State College Improvement District (DSCID) and the Borough of State College.

To learn more about the Happy Valley Latin Fest, please contact Ady Martínez or Lee Anne Jeffries or find the event on Facebook or Instagram.