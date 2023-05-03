STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some of Central PA’s most talented performers will be taking the stage on Saturday for the 11th annual Happy Valley’s Got Talent show.

This year’s performance will be held at the Mount Nittany Middle School auditorium and is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m.

Co-producer Kevin Conaway said this years show will feature singers, dancers, baton twirlers and magic acts. Many of the performers are past participants.

Conaway added that the production team will be offering cash prizes for the first, second and third-place winners.

“We had more than 50 acts audition,” Conaway said. “We narrowed that down to a lucky 13 and they are some really incredible acts.”

This is the first year the production will be fully back without COVID restrictions.

“There’s a really nice energy with this particular show,” Conaway said. “This is our 11th year for Happy Valley’s Got Talent so we’re kind of still getting back fully after COVID. We’ve seen an incredible amount of students of all ages from age five to 18.”

All proceeds from the show benefit Tides, a State College non-profit that works to provide support to grieving families. All programs offered at Tides are provided at no cost to those involved, including new school-based programs in Centre County schools.

“Tides supports children,” Conaway said. “So, the event has become about showcasing the talent of children and we even have performers who have benefited from Tides that are taking part or are auditioning. It’s really brought those two, the organization and the event, together.”

If you would like to attend the show, tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids ages four to 12. Tickets are available online now and will also be available at the door.