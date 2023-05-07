STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 11th season of Happy Valley’s Got Talent kicked off Saturday evening at the Mount Nittany Middle School as kids ages 5 to 18 got the chance to show off their talents.

Contestants gathered at the school auditorium in the afternoon to fine-tune their acts. This year’s top prize was $500 with some pretty stiff competition.

“We’re really thrilled because this year we had more than 50 acts audition,” producer for the event Kevin Conaway said. “We were able to narrow that down to fourteen acts. The best of the best here in Happy Valley are here tonight.”

12-year-old member of the Team USA twirling team Lincoln Aberegg practiced his new Spiderman-themed routine hours before the show. He competed in the event last year and said he hopes to do it every year that he can.

“Yeah it does help me prepare, like getting me in front of more audiences helping me perform more,” Aberegg said. “It was a lot of fun just competing my first time doing Happy Valley’s Got Talent and just a lot of fun to meet new people.”

Conaway said that while it’s a competition it’s more about providing a platform for their acts to get recognition. This year they had a rock band, magic act, several singers and other unique acts that help to keep the show fresh every year.

“Really just seeing the kids come alive on stage let’s me know that we are so fortunate,” Conaway said. “So many of the Happy Valley’s Got Talent Alumni have gone on to do really great things and so you’re going to be seeing a lot from these kids moving forward.”