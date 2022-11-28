UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– The American exhibition basketball team the Harlem Globe Trotters will be bringing their creative moves on the court to Happy Valley.

The Globe Trotters will be making a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center and other Pennsylvania destinations as part of their 2023 World Tour. The basketball team will be facing off against the Washington Generals.

The basketball team makes its stop at Penn State on Feb. 28 and tickets are available for purchase. According to the Bryce Jordan Center’s website, the tickets for the Penn State show will range from $18 to $70, while student tickets will cost $11.50 on Ticketmaster.

Doors open for the Globe Trotter game at 6 p.m. and the start time is at 7 p.m.

Folks have the chance to purchase any of the following packages: Bench Experience, Celebrity Court Pass, Behind the Court Meet & Greet, and Magic Pass. Each one offers fans the chance to get a unique experience of the game and even the chance to meet some of the team. More information regarding the passes can be found online.

If coming to Penn State just isn’t in your plans but yet you would like to catch the basketball team, well there are other stops in the state that they will be making during their tour.

Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena, Dec. 26

Allentown – PPL Center, Feb. 17

Wilkes-Barre – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Feb. 24

Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center, Feb. 26

Reading – Santander Arena, March 2

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Harlem Globe Trotters have been showing off their creative moves and over-the-top tricks since 1926. More information about them and a complete schedule of stops on their tour can be found online at their website.