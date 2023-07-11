HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver of a Harley-Davidson was flown to UPMC Altoona over the weekend after a crash with a truck in Mount Union.

According to state police, the 21-year-old driver of the Harley was traveling on East Shirley Street in Mount Union Borough around noon on Saturday, July 8. He was approaching an intersection with North Division Street when a man in a Ford F-150XLT came in the opposite direction.

The driver of the truck attempted to turn left while the light was green but failed to yield to oncoming traffic, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the Ford, police said.

It was reported that the 21-year-old driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time and was flown to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford denied medical attention, the crash report reads. He is also being cited for the crash.