HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 47th annual Hartslog Day Heritage Festival is on its way to the historic town of Alexandria.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The autumnal festival will feature arts, crafts, entertainment, food and more!

During the event, there will be a children’s area from 9:20 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Main and Hartslog Street. There will be games, crafts, and a place for kids to hang out.

It’s a family-friendly event with plenty of vendors for all to enjoy.

You can keep up to date with the festival on the Hartslog Day Heritage Festival Facebook page.