CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The public is invited to attend Harvest Fest in Kylertown this weekend.

The event will take place at the Kylertown Center for Active Living from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 5.

Fall and Christmas crafts will be on sale. The crafts are hand-made by seniors who frequent the center. There will also be a bake sale, silent auction and lunch available.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kylertown Center for Active Living.

The building is located at 70 Senior Drive.