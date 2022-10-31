ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Monday evening Penn State Altoona students joined assistant history professor Jared Frederick for a haunted campus tour, that highlighted some of the spookiest things in the area’s past.

For twenty years before the campus existed, it was home to Ivy Side Park, an amusement park. The park was a happy place for families to visit, but it did have its fair share of accidents says, Frederick.

“As is often the case with the history of amusement parks, there were a number of mishaps over the years,” says Frederick. “Various people drown in the pool, there were various accidents, people went missing, and then of course there are some stories associated to locations by the campus.”

Throughout the free tour quests could learn more about the haunted history of several specific individuals. Including, the 1930 on-site death of a troubled family, the tragic mystery of a former student-turned-WWII hero, the ill-fated tale of the infamous “White Lady of Wopsy,” and more.

This is the second time that Frederick has done the tour and the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. The tour took place on Monday, Oct. 31, and started at 8 p.m.