ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – True events of death and sacrifice on the railroad are coming to life during the annual “Haunted Rails and Tales” tour at the Altoona Railroaders Memorial Museum.

Beginning Saturday, attendees will have the chance to hear some of the darker aspects of what life was like in Railroad City when motionless figures reanimate to tell their sometimes gruesome, but true tales.

From detailed stories documented in newspapers during the mid to late 1800s, “Haunted Rails & Tales: Railroad City Horror Stories,” turns what readers can only imagine into first-person accounts of life on the railroad.

Director of Digital Outreach, Mark Frederick said the ultimate mission of the museum is to pay tribute to the generations of railroaders and workers who built not only the community but also helped to build the nation.

Tours are scheduled for Oct. 8, 15, and 22 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Admission for anyone over 12 years old is $20. Child admission is $15, although this event is not recommended for anyone under five.

More information about the tours can be found on the museum’s website.