PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The parents of Mason Martin, a Kerns City high school football player who collapsed on the field during a game, say that the lowest point in his journey was last Tuesday.

In an update, his parents shared that last week was the lowest point in Mason’s journey. They shared that last Monday was said to be pretty calm as Mason was heavily medicated. His parents said that Tuesday started well but quickly turned with an aggressive coughing spell. Later that day a nurse noticed his vitals and took off running to alert everyone he was in “V-tach.”

V-tach is Ventricular tachycardia. It’s a type of abnormal heart rhythm or arrhythmia. It occurs when the lower chamber of the heart beats too fast to pump well and the body doesn’t receive enough oxygenated blood. They said that Tuesday was the lowest point of the journey. They went on to talk about the horrific experience in their newest update.

After the V Tach episode, we watched a member of the neuro team come into the room and ask the nurse “how long?” She reluctantly replied, “Over two minutes.” I watched his shoulders and head drop. He got a tissue and rolled it up. I knew exactly what was going to happen because I watched a doctor pronounce my Grandmother dead the same way. As he touched Mason’s eye with the tissue his head popped up and he and the nurse gave each other a surprised look. He did the other eye and again looked at the nurse and nodded while she busted out the biggest grin. He looked at me and said, “Okay, we’ll just continue on.” Stacy and Denny Martin shard

According to the family, he improved almost immediately after the episode and said “It was as if his body just reset itself.” They added that he came off almost all the meds and his body started to regulate itself.

Mason also was able to get an MRI over the weekend and while it’s just a part of his journey they said “the results are very encouraging.” On Sunday, he was weaned off sedation and on Monday he went through a quick exam. Mason showed strong purposeful movements after only being off of sedation for about four hours, according to the post.

Mason also was taken off of his breathing machine for a trial run, after having the machine assist him with breathing for over two weeks. He went five hours straight breathing unassisted.

The team met with us and said although they can’t guarantee anything, they have yet to see anything that would suggest that he can’t make a full recovery. We are still a long way from victory, but we’re also a long way from Sept. 1st when we were begging the Doctor to just give him a chance. She did and has invested her life into saving him. He is only where he is through this amazing medical staff, the unbelievable community support(big things have happened after big events), his strength and determination, and most importantly God’s will. Stacy and Denny Martin shared

The parents added that while things can change at a moment’s notice they are still thanking everyone for their continued support.