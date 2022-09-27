CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three Johnstown people are facing charges for allegedly lying to police about the fact they jumped a man, originally claiming that he made threats to shoot them.

On Saturday, June 25, around 10:22 p.m., police received a call about a man that was threatening to shoot people at the 100 block of Bansky Avenue in East Taylor Township, according to charges filed. Police were also told he had been detained by witnesses.

However, when police arrived, they met with 31-year-old Anastasia Varner, 48-year-old Dallas Heatherington and 22-year-old Khrystal Heatherington — all of whom are accused of providing investigators false information.

Police first spoke with Varner who told police that her ex had come to her house for no legitimate purpose and began threatening to kill her with a gun, police noted. She added that she was in fear for her life, so she got into her car and drove to her friend’s home. However, she said her ex followed her there and began threatening to kill everyone with a gun. At this point, she alleged that she took off running and did not see anything else.

Police then spoke with Dallas who said he witnessed the incident, claiming a man showed up in a truck threatening to kill everyone in the area. Dallas said he felt as though the man was an immediate threat to him, his property and his family. So, Dallas said the man got “knocked the f— out for 5 to 10 minutes and was snoring on the roadway,” police wrote in the affidavit.

When police asked Dallas how the man got knocked out, he paused and then allegedly admitted that he knocked him out.

Police spoke with a third person, Khyrstal, who said she also witnessed everything. She told police that Dallas and the man were fighting on the roadway of Banksy Avenue, so she went to “protect” Dallas, according to the criminal complaint.

However, police received a different story from the man, who was at his home and not at the scene of the assault. When police arrived at the man’s home, they reported he had moderate-to-severe injuries to the face, legs and arms in addition to a broken jaw and swollen forehead.

The man said he was going to talk to Varner regarding something they had both agreed upon, police noted. The man added that when he arrived, he noticed she was driving off. He then followed her, wondering where she was going. Varner pulled into a driveway at Banksy Avenue, and at this point, the man said he believed she was setting him up.

The man stopped his truck because he had an attached trailer where he believed he did not have the clearance to drive around the trailer court, according to court documents, When he stopped his truck, he claimed he saw several people come toward his vehicle where he was jumped.

The man alleged that several people, including Varner, kicked him in the face while he was on the ground. When police asked who all assaulted him, he said he was jumped by Varner, a tall man who goes by “G,” Khrystal and Dallas.

Police noted that in the interviews with Varner, Dallas and Khrystal, nobody mentioned another person named “G” being involved in the assault.

The three alleged attackers who police said lied in their statements each face simple assault, false swearing, disorderly conduct and harassment charges. Summons were issued, meaning all three are without bail.

Each of them are awaiting a preliminary hearing date.