HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a case that captured the eyes of the nation. The 1966 kidnapping of Peggy Ann Bradnick kicked off what was at the time the largest manhunt in U.S. history.

For eight days, the country held its breath, praying the 17-year-old girl from Shade Gap would be returned safely to her family after she never came home from school.

“He was very, very violent,” Peggy Ann Bradnick, now Peggy Jackson, recalls 57 years later as she talks about her abductor William Hollenbaugh, a man who had spent most of his life in prison or mental institutions.

On May 11, 1966, Peggy was walking along the road to her house with her five siblings after getting off the school bus when Hollenbaugh jumped from behind a tree and dragged Peggy into the woods. He wore a homemade device made of wood and wire in his mouth to puff out his cheeks and alter his appearance, along with goggles.

Her 16-year-old brother ran to their house, where their father was cooking dinner while their mother was at work. He grabbed a shotgun and ran back to the spot in the road.

In this spot is where Peggy was kidnapped near her home in Shade Gap.

“I heard Dad screaming, screaming to the top of his lungs in a voice that I’d never heard before,” she said, pointing out Hollenbaugh already had her well into the woods by then. She said she didn’t dare make a sound.

“And he said, “’ You answer him, and your head gets blown off.’ And he stuck that gun right here,” Peggy said as she pointed to beneath her chin. “And then he stuck another gun in my mouth and said, ‘You answer him, and you die.’”

Peggy Ann Bradnick’s father after she was kidnapped

Photo of Peggy Ann Bradnick

For Peggy, not answering her father when he called for her was something that went against the grain of her upbringing. She said you were not to ignore your parents when they spoke to you, but she had no choice. Peggy said she then worried about her brothers and sisters because as the oldest, she worried she would not be there to take care of them.

“And he was a killer,” she said of the man known as “Bicycle Pete” to the local kids. “He truly was. He had no compassion. None, whatsoever. And I was a human shield for him.”

For eight days, Hollenbaugh forced her across the rugged terrain of the mountains that make up that part of Huntingdon and Fulton counties. Her shoes didn’t last long, so for most of the estimated 100 miles she had to walk while chained to Hollenbaugh, she was barefoot. She had little food or water throughout her ordeal.

When asked if she ever thought about fighting back, she admitted she did.

“Yes, I thought about it, but it wasn’t feasible, and I knew that,” she said. “Acting out at that point with him after I’d seen so many horrible things that he had done was not an option.”

Before it ended with state police shooting Hollenbaugh dead at a farm in nearby Burnt Cabins, The Mountain Man of Shade Gap, as he became known had taken the life of an FBI agent and shot a sheriff’s deputy.

Peggy said her faith got her through it and it’s that faith that has guided her since, allowing her to make peace with what Hollenbaugh did to her.

“I’ve always wished that things could have been different and by that, I mean, that Hollenbaugh could have survived,” Peggy explained. “I know people would say, ‘That’s crazy, why do you think that?’

“I’ve always felt that if I could have just had the opportunity to let him know that someone truly cared, maybe his life would have been turned around.”

