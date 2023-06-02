CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bishop Carroll Catholic High School’s Board of Trustees has announced that Stephen Cotchen has resigned as Head of School.

Cotchen became the Head of School in 2020 with over 15 years of experience in education and served as assistant principal and athletic director for the school. In his resignation to the board, Cotchen said he has enjoyed his time at Bishop Carroll.

“BC is a strong, faith-filled family and I have enjoyed becoming part of it,” Cotchen said. “This role has helped me to grow professionally, and the students, families, faculty and staff have made an impact on me. I’m truly thankful to have had this opportunity.”

“Steve has done an outstanding job in his time at Bishop Carroll, and we are sorry to see him go,” Board of Trustees Secretary Mary Beth Lieb said. “His experience in education, commitment to Catholic education and overall positive mindset have been great assets to our school community for the past three years. We’re grateful for all that he has accomplished.”

Lieb said that during his time at Bishop Carroll, Cotchen made significant contributions, including growing enrollment, increasing financial aid funding, and introducing new opportunities for students, including the successful co-op program for boys varsity football with McCort, which is continuing into its third year in 2023-24.

The Board of Trustees will work with the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown to fulfill the role of Principal before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.