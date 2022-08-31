BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting what they describe as an evening of “Healing & Hope” during their first ever Overdose Awareness event.

It’s being held Wednesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Square in Downtown Bedford in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. All residents are welcome to attend the free event that will remember those who have died from an overdose, help grieving family members and friends and help prevent future overdose deaths.

Information will be provided during the event about stopping overdoses and local organizations that provide support services will share how they combat addiction and help those affected. Speakers will also be in attendance to talk about the impact of overdoses across the country.

“It is our hope to send a strong message to people with substance use disorders that they are valued and that help is available,” Bedford County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kellie Shaffer said. “This event will draw attention to the reality that overdose deaths are preventable and recovery is possible.”

To remember those who have died, luminaries will be provided to friends or family members to write names or messages. Drug disposal bags and Narcan will also be available.

More information on International Overdose Awareness Day can be found by visiting overdoseday.com.