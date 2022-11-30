ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthcare for seniors in affordable housing downtown could soon be easier and faster to get.

People One Health and Senior LIFE Altoona are considering building an on-site medical clinic at the Altoona Housing Authority’s Green Avenue and 11th Street Towers after the companies surveyed 30 residents at a meeting, where 15 said they’d be interested.

“The care would be right downstairs waiting for them,” Senior LIFE Executive Director Alyssa Stephens said. “They would all be able to access the clinic to get accessible and timely care, rather than having to call an office, set up an appointment, figure out transportation, a way to and from, it would all be right there for them.”

Those 55 and older on Medicaid living in the apartments would be able to apply for Senior LIFE, which would give them access to the clinic. You can see if you’re eligible for Senior LIFE here.

“When you join Senior LIFE, you automatically gain a membership to People One Health,” Stephens said. “So not only do you get all the services and entities provided through Senior LIFE, but you get access to the direct care network that People One Health has also.”

There’s no timetable yet for the project as the two companies work out the partnership.

Senior LIFE offers those on Medicaid and Medicare alternatives to nursing homes.

“We’re an alternative to long-term care,” Stephens said. “We try to provide as many services as we can to keep them living in their own home through the end of their life.”